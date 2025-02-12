Prayagraj, Feb 12 (PTI) The legendary MC Mary Kom on Wednesday emphasised the need to give more recognition to other sports, and said her goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket.

She regrets that women boxing in India still lacks the recognition it deserves.

"There is the need for greater sports (boxing) recognition beyond cricket. I regret that women's boxing still lacks widespread recognition despite being an world champion and played against 30 countries. My goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket," Mary Kom said in a dialogue session at Khel Samvad Sangam in Kumbh Mela.

Reflecting on her journey, the former Rajya Sabha MP said, "In my childhood, I played every sport without knowing about boxing. Growing up in poverty, my diet was limited to rice, but my passion for sports never wavered.

"When I started boxing, I was determined to reach the top. My advice to young athletes is simple -- focus on one goal, stay disciplined, strengthen your mindset, and fuel your passion. Success will follow," Mary Kom said.

"After marriage and motherhood, I returned to boxing with more determination because of my hunger for excellence and medals." She lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering support for athletes in Uttar Pradesh.

Mary Kom is a six-time world champion boxer and a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics. PTI ABN SSC SSC