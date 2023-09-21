My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India: Cummins

Mohali, Sep 21 (PTI) Australian skipper Pat Cummins hopes to play all three ODIs against India after completely recovering from his left wrist injury, but said new ball partner Mitchell Starc will miss Friday's series opener.

The Australia skipper also hoped that Marnus Labuschagne will continue his good form in the series against India and stake his claim in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup.

"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games," Cummins, who had a left wrist fracture, said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"In terms of long list, (Mitchell) Starcy isn't available. We will give plenty of game time to everyone but also keep an eye on the World Cup," he added.

Steve Smith, who had a good hit on Wednesday evening, has also recovered from the wrist niggle.

"He (Smith) is all good and he will play tomorrow. He has got a few good hits and he looks hundred percent," the skipper informed.

Labuschagne recently came in as a concussion substitute against South Africa after all-rounder Cameron Green got hit on the head.

"Marnus (Labushagne) is always ringing in my head, 24 hours," laughed Cummins. "He was fantastic. He was our best batter in South Africa. Not only batting wise, his intent was excellent there in South Africa. I am sure he will get his chance in three games and push for his spot." Cummins also hinted that Adam Zampa, who got thrashed in South Africa, could be used in death overs against India.

"Particularly, if you pick four frontline bowlers, they have to be ready to bowl in all phases.

"Zamps (Adam Zampa) is not only good in keeping the run rate down but can also pick a couple of wickets in death overs, which could be hard on pace bowlers. So I won't be surprised if we keep his 2, 3 or 4 overs up our sleeves," Cummins said.

Australia wants to win the series but don't want players to get tired in sultry conditions before the World Cup. "We want to get those combinations but don't want to already get cooked by the time we play that first game. We will try different combinations and few different players will get chance," Cummins said.

Mitchell Marsh's captaincy impressed the regular skipper and in case he takes a day off, the all-rounder will lead.

"He (Marsh) was great. Excellent. We saw in the T20 series (in SA), started off with a bang but it was disappointing finish in ODIs. We did a lot of good stuff as well. We were impressed as to how he was around the boys and looked very calm every time on the field," Cummins said.

"Hopefully I will play every game and if I am not then he will be there to step right in." The heat in October will be the only change for Cummins, who thinks that tracks won't be different from what they got in March.

"I always find Indian pitches pretty similar whatever time of the year you play. Only difference is the heat. Quite hot this time of the year compared to March but we bowled a lot of overs here so we have pretty good information about the conditions," he added.

Cummins is happy that all-rounders Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Green would bolster Australia's batting.

"More all-rounders you have, you can bolster your batting. It gives us option to pick four genuine bowlers or three bowlers and a batting all-rounder at No. 8.

"Hope Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) comes back later in series but other 3 guys (Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh) are bowling fantastic. So feeling confident," he signed off.

Maxwell and Ashton Agar have not arrived here yet as they are on paternity leave and expected to join the Australian squad later in the series. PTI KHS SSC SSC