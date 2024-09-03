Myngken HS stun title holders Model School in Junior Subroto Cup

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, shocked defending champions Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh 1-0 in a Group F match of the 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys international tournament here on Tuesday.

Banganson netted the winner for the Meghalaya side.

In another match, Mamta Modern School, New Delhi registered their first win of the tournament, a comfortable 4-1 victory over Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar.

Results: Group A: Sri Lanka Schools FA beat Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam – 2-1.

Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh beat Singapore International School, Mumbai – 5-0.

Group B: RMSA High School, Mizoram beat Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab – 7-1.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 11-0.

Group C: T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur beat Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal – 4-0.

Chowbaga High School, West Bengal beat Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh – 6-1.

Group D: Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand beat DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion – 3-0.

Guru Govind Singh Sports College, UP beat Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 10-0.

Group E: Minerva Public School, Mohali beat Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala – 6-0. Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh beat Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi -- 3-1.

Group F: Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Bihar beat St. Francis Xavier HS – 14-1. Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya beat Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh – 1-0.

Group G: Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh beat Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep – 2-0. Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Goa drew BSC +2 High School, Jharkhand – 1-1.

Group H: Krida Prabodhini, Maharashtra beat Tripura Sports School – 1-0.

Mamta Modern School, New Delhi beat Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar – 4-1.