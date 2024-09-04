Myngken HS, TGES, GSS in junior Subroto Cup quarterfinals

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, T.G English School, Bishnupur and Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh entered the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International football tournament here on Wednesday.

Myngken topped Group F with three wins from as many matches. In the last group game, they comfortably beat Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Bihar 5-0.

In a crucial Group C, T.G English School, Manipur and Chowbaga High School, West Bengal also drew their final group stage match 1-1.

The Manipur outfit moved to the quarterfinals by virtue of goal difference, having a +11 advantage while the West Bengal side finished with a +6 difference.

The remaining five quarterfinalists will be decided after the conclusion of the group stage matches on Friday.

Results: Group A: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun – 1-0. Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam beat Singapore International School, Mumbai – 10-0.

Group B: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab – 7-0. JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand beat C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 4-0.

Group C: T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur drew Chowbaga High School, West Bengal – 1-1. Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal beat Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh – 3-0.

Group D: Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh beat DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion – 1-0. Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim beat Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 5-3.

Group E: Minerva Public School, Mohali beat Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi – 8-0. Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh beat Army Public School, New Delhi – 6-1.

Group F: Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh beat St. Francis Xavier HS – 27-0. Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya beat Kejariwal +2 HS Vidyalaya, Bihar – 5-0.

Group G: BSC +2 High School, Jharkhand beat Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep – 6-1. Father Agnel Multipurpose HS, Goa drew Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh – 1-1.

Group H: Tripura Sports School beat Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar – 3-0.

Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana beat Mamta Modern School, New Delhi – 2-1. PTI UNG APA APA