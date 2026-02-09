N Ajith breaks national snatch record in IWLF National C''ships

Modinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) N Ajith captivated the crowd by breaking the national snatch record with a lift of 320kg in the men's 71kg senior category at the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior weightlifting championships here on Monday.

Ajith clinched the top spot with a commanding total of 320 kg, highlighted by a 145kg snatch and a category-best 175kg in clean and jerk.

T Madhavan (RSPB) followed closely with a total of 317kg, matching Ajith's 175kg in the clean and jerk but falling slightly short in the snatch at 142 kg.

Yash Khandagale of Maharashtra secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 300 kg.

In the junior section, Maharashtra's Yash Khandagale took home the junior gold medal with a total lift of 300 kg (138kg snatch/162kg clean and jerk).

Abhinob Gogoi (SSCB) earned silver with a total lift of 276kg, including a strong 123 kg in snatch, while Kallol Mal (West Bengal) completed the podium with a total of 270kg to take home the bronze.

In the youth section, Abhinob Gogoi (SSCB) secured the gold with a total of 276kg in men's 71kg category.

His performance included a 123kg snatch and 153kg clean and jerk, both ranking first in the division.

Richin Chongrujui (SSCB) followed his teammate to take silver with a total of 260kg, while Ambuj Shukla (UP) thrilled the home crowd by securing the bronze medal with a total of 254kg. PTI SSC SSC ATK