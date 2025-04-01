N Thangaraja and Saptak share lead at Adani Invitational Golf C'ship

Greater Noida, Apr 1 (PTI) Sri Lankan N Thangaraja and Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar, playing at his home course, produced a matching five-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Rs 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship here on Tuesday.

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad, Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi and Bangladeshi Md Somrat Sikdar were bunched in tied third place with identical scores of four-under 68 at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort.

Yuvraj Sandhu and Shaurya Bhattacharya, both winners this season, were in tied 10th place at 70.

A couple of three-putts for bogeys on the back-nine resulted in a slow start for local lad Saptak, who made the turn at one-over.

Saptak then got on a roll on the front-nine as he picked up an eagle and four birdies between the first and the sixth hole. His eagle putt and two birdie putts were from a range of 12 to 17 feet. Talwar also landed his tee shot within three feet on the par-3 third for a birdie.

Thangaraja, a winner on the PGTI last month, went bogey-free on day one. He scored two birdies on the front-nine courtesy a tap-in and a 30-feet conversion.

The Sri Lankan then began the back-nine with consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th, landing his approaches from 130 yards to within five feet on both occasions. He added his final birdie of the day on the 14th. PTI ATK AT