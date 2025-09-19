N Thangaraja wins Chennai Open

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Sri Lankan N Thangaraja carded a one-over 73 on the final day to claim a one-shot win at the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open here on Friday.

Thangaraja (69-66-63-73), the overnight leader, came through by one stroke on a high-scoring last day as he totalled 17-under 271 for the week.

It was Thangaraja’s sixth PGTI win and second victory of the season.

The 44-year-old Colombo resident thus collected the winning prize of Rs 15 lakh that lifted him from 12th to sixth position in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit.

The trio of Noida’s Amardeep Malik (68-71-67-66), who closed the day with an eagle, Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (67-65-69-71) and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (66-68-65-73), finished joint runners-up at a total of 16-under 272.

Honey Baisoya (72) came in fifth at 14-under 274.

Amardeep Malik shot the day’s joint lowest score of 66 featuring a closing hole eagle to register his second runner-up finish of the season.

Shaurya Bhattacharya began the day with a bang making birdies on his first four holes but slipped out of contention as a result of a string of bogeys thereafter that saw him post a 71.