Naaysha, Annika, Aaradhya and Drona excel in fifth leg of US Kids Golf

Gurgaon, Nov 27 (PTI) The girls stole the show at the fifth leg of the US Kids India NCR Tour, producing a string of under-par scores at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Noida’s Naaysha Singh played a bogey free 9-hole round in Girls 8 Category with birdies on the fourth and the ninth, while Annika Chendira in Girls 11-12 had as many as five birdies against two birdies and a double bogey.

The closest battle of the day came in the Girls 9-10, where Aaradhya Bhatnagar and Aadya Kaushal were tied with scores of 75 each. Aaradhya won the play-off to grab the title.

Among boys, one of the highlights of the day was an even par 72 by Drona Singh Dhull (Boys 11) despite an early double bogey on the Par-3 second. He then birdied the third, 14tth and the 18th and dropped a shot on the 16th.

The boys 8 winner Zowra Sikand was 1-over 37 in his 9.-hole round.

As many as six players won back-to-back as they repeated their success in the previous leg played earlier this month.

The three boys to do so were Zowra Sikand (Boys 8), Kabir Kanwar (Boys 9) and Drona Singh Dhull (Boys 11) and among girls it was Naaysha S Sinha (Girls 8), Naina Kapoor (Girls 13-14) and Thea Ajoomal.