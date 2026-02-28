Nabi bowled exceptionally well throughout Ranji season, Karnataka didn’t step up in final: Padikkal

Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal on Saturday lavished praise on Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for bowling “exceptionally well” throughout the Ranji Trophy season, while conceding that his side failed to step up in the final which they lost here.

In what turned out to be a one-way traffic in the summit clash of the 91st Ranji Trophy, a persistent and perseverant J&K lifted the trophy for the first-time in their maiden appearance on the basis. They won on the basis of the first-innings lead, after the final ended in a draw on the fifth and final day.

Nabi was one of the architects of J&K’s historic campaign, claiming 60 wickets overall, including 5/54 in the final to help his side take a massive lead of 291 runs in the first innings.

“We always understood the toss will play a big role, but at the end of the day it's a final, you know, the pressures of the final will be there regardless of what you do,” Padikkal said after the match.

“It was up to us to really step up. Unfortunately, we weren't able to do that and they played much better cricket than us,” he added.

Talking about Nabi’s performances through the season, Padikkal said, “He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the season. Our batsmen have got a lot of runs as well, so we (had) backed ourselves to play out those spells as well.

“But at the end of the day, he just got the better of us and that's how it goes sometimes, when someone's having such a great season, it's not that easy to really negate that sort of performance from his side and really happy for him.

“I feel to have a season like that to get 60 odd wickets is something incredible. He has put his heart and soul into the whole season and really happy for him as well,” the Karnataka skipper said.

Padikkal added, “To be honest, I've just, this is the first loss I've felt as a captain.” Padikkal praised Karnataka players for their run into the summit clash, hoping that the defeat would inspire and motivate them in the future.

“Really proud of the boys to get to a Ranji final, (it) is not easy. It takes a lot of sacrifice, a lot of effort. Of course all credit goes to J&K. They played some really good cricket throughout the season and they thoroughly deserved it,” he said.

“I'm really happy with the way the boys have played. There is a lot of young guys coming through and for them to get to a Ranji Trophy final so early in their career is something really incredible.

"I'm sure that this will really motivate them and continue to improve them with this season under their belts. I'm sure coming back next year as well, all these guys will continue to improve," the India batter added.