Nabi's hat-trick gives North control over East; Arshdeep, Rana shine with intense spells

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana produced lively spells while Aquib Nabi bagged a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, as North Zone bundled out East Zone for 230 to gain command on the second day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals here Friday.

Wicketkeeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (76) made a fluent fifty as North, overnight 308/6, reached 405 all out, and, now, they lead by 183 runs after East’s stutter against Nabi (5/28).

The Asia Cup-bound Arshdeep and Rana showcased their game readiness with intense spells spread across three sessions on the day.

There might have been a little more focus on Arshdeep as he was playing a first-class match after October 2024. He was also making a comeback from an impact injury to his left thumb that he sustained during an intra-squad match at Beckenham, England, in July.

But the left-arm pacer showed no sign of discomfort while bowling 17 overs on the day, marked with sustained hostility.

Of course, the largely overcast conditions and an increasingly two-paced pitch gave him appreciable assistance but Arshdeep moved the ball well and found an ideal fuller length instantly in the initial hour.

On the other hand, Rana, whose last first-class assignment was against the England Lions, operated with a slew of heavy balls, which fetched him the wickets of Utkarsh Singh (38) and Sridam Paul (7).

Utkarsh might be a tad disappointed after the umpire adjudged him caught behind off a lifter down the leg side. However, Paul had little idea about a brisk delivery that moved just enough to take the outside edge en route to Wadhawan’s gloves.

Arshdeep's dismissal of East Zone opener Sharandeep Singh earlier was a mirror image as the ball moved just enough to clip the off-stump bails.

While both Arshdeep and Rana have a white ball assignment to ponder over in the immediate future, their ability to deliver in long spells through the day will be an encouraging sign for the selectors when they sit together to pick the squad for the home Tests against the West Indies.

Nabi’s day out ========== However, the East Zone could have been in a better position had they shown a little more restraint. Virat Singh played wonderfully well for a 69 off 102 balls but a moment of indiscretion cost him his wicket, playing the wrong line to get bowled by Nabi.

It opened the floodgates as the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, who took 44 wickets in the previous Ranji season, dismissed Manishi and Mukhtar Hussain in the next two balls to complete the hat-trick in the 53rd over.

Manishi shouldered arms to an incoming delivery to get caught plumb in front while Hussain was beaten for pace to get bowled.

Nabi soon completed his five-wicket haul dismissing Mohammed Shami in an excellent second spell — 3.1-0-5-5, which included four wickets in as many balls.

In that phase, East Zone lost five wickets for eight runs, sliding from 222 for five 230 all out.

Later Nabi said bowling alongside Arshdeep and Rana was a massive lesson for him.

“They have been giving their all for the country, and I learned to keep a positive mindset (from them). When you get a chance, you have to do well. I am playing with them for the first time.

“I got to learn a lot because they have been playing for India and they have been very helpful,” said Nabi after the match.

Arshdeep lauded Nabi saying the J&K bowler has all the fine traits of a good pacer.

“In the beginning, we under-bowled Nabi. I had never seen him before. I saw him for the first time at nets. The ball came out of his hand in a very good way. He bowled his second spell quite late. But he was waiting for his bowling. This is a sign of a good player.

“You saw his hard work in the Ranji Trophy. The discipline in which he bowled, he got 5 wickets in 2 overs. So, a lot of credit goes to him," said Arshdeep.

Manishi bags six wickets ================== In the morning session, East Zone left-arm spinner Manishi grabbed six wickets to bring a rather quick end to North's first innings.

North managed to cross the 400-run mark as Wadhawan (76), who copped two painful blows on his gloves and head by Shami, Nabi (44) milked 66 runs for the eighth wicket.

The frustrating stand was snapped when Manishi jettisoned Nabi, and, incidentally, the young Jamshedpur bowler’s all six wickets were leg before. PTI UNG AT AT