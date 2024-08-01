NADA conducts session for cricketers at NCA

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday conducted a session for Indian cricketers at the National Cricket Academy here to spread awareness about doping in sports and how to create a fair sporting environment for athletes.

With cricket set to return to the the Olympics in 2028 Los Angeles, Indian cricketers will, like athletes from any other Olympic discipline, be monitored by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and they need to be fully aware of the anti-doping guidelines and what constitutes a doping violation.

The BCCI posted images of the Indian men and women cricketers at the NCA attending a NADA session and wrote, "Women and men cricketers currently training at the National Cricket Academy are seen attending a session of the anti doping education program conducted by NADA.

"These sessions are held to promote awareness and disseminate knowledge on a topic that is ever growing in importance across sports," wrote BCCI on X.

Cricket was a part of the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris where only two teams -- Great Britain and France -- competed for medals.

The sport is making a re-entry into the Olympics at LA 2028 in the T20 format.