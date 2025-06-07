Nadal-mentored school launches sports marketing degree for Indian talent

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) India's leading grassroots sports education platform Sportzprix on Saturday announced collaboration with UAX Rafa Nadal University School in Spain to launch a digital sports marketing master's degree for Indian talent.

The nine-month online program developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School combines global expertise with local insight, with a bespoke India module co-created by Sportzprix bridging a knowledge gap in the country's fast-evolving sports industry.

The course will be open to graduates, working professionals, and sports entrepreneurs.

"I've always believed in the transformative power of sport—and when paired with education, its impact becomes truly enduring. Sport shapes character, resilience, and ambition, but academic grounding gives it direction and depth," tennis legend and mentor Rafael Nadal said on the initiative.

"I've always believed in the transformative power of sport—and when paired with education, its impact becomes truly enduring. Sport shapes character, resilience, and ambition, but academic grounding gives it direction and depth," tennis legend and mentor Rafael Nadal said on the initiative.

"The UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport excites me because it reflects this powerful synergy — combining education, specialization, and real-world relevance. With the incredible team behind this initiative, I'm confident we'll equip future professionals with the skills and mindset the global sports industry demands." Prasad Mangipudi, co-founder CEO, Sportzprix, said, "With India bidding for global events like Olympics, CWG and the domestic leagues becoming bigger and more professional, India is poised for a sports revolution, and shaping sports professionals in the field of marketing will play a central role in shaping its future."