Rafael Nadal's withdrawal hands main draw slot to 'lucky loser' Sumit Nagal in Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has advanced to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open as a 'lucky loser' after Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event citing lack of readiness to play at the highest level.

The 26-year-old Nagal had lost in the second round of the qualifying tournament but got the big break as he was the highest ranked player in that draw. He is currently placed 101st in the ATP rankings and was entitled to go through in case of a last-minute main draw withdrawal.

The Indian will take on Canada's Milos Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist who is on protected rankings. Players injured for a minimum of six months can seek a protected ranking, which is an average of their ranking during the first three months of injury.

Earlier, Nadal, 37, announced his withdrawal in a statement. The Spaniard has been battling injury issues and was forced to undergo a hip surgery last season.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells," he said.

"I have been working hard and practising and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

"It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he added.

Tournament director Tommy Haas expressed his disappointment at Nadal's withdrawal.

"We are disappointed that Rafa is unable to play in the BNP Paribas Open, but we wish him continued healing and hope he can be back in action again soon," Haas said.

Nagal broke into the ATP top-100 last month on the back of his title win in the Chennai Challenger event. He, however, dropped out soon after owing to underwhelming results in the ensuing tournaments.