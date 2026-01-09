Nadine de Klerk leads RCB to three-wicket win against MI in WPL opener

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru, riding on an all-round display by South African stalwart Nadine de Klerk, defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4 here on Friday.

Thanks to de Klerk, who returned excellent bowling figures of 4/26, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 154 for 6 with Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) sharing an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket.

RCB looked in dire straits while chasing as they were down at 65 for 5, but de Klerk the batter came up with a blazing unbeaten knock of 63 off 44 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes as she guided her team to 157 for 7 off the last ball for a memorable win.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Gunalan Kamalini 32, Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 63 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/13, Nicola Carey 2/25). PTI AM AM PDS PDS