Nafees, Bopana start with wins in Asian Junior squash

Islamabad, June 25 (PTI) Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana began their campaign in the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships on a winning note, defeating their opponents with ease here on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Nafees beat local challenger Ubaid Ullah 11-7 10-12 11-5 11-4 in the boys' U-17 category, while Bopana put it past Iranian Amirreza Alvansaz Yazdi 11-4 11-2 11-7 in the boys' U-13 section.

Lokesh Subramani lost to Sim Yeak Wei in the first round of the boys' U-15 section, with the Malaysian winning 7-11 11-4 11-5 11-2.

The other Indians in the fray have received first-round byes.