Nafees, Rudra clinch U-19 titles at Indian Junior Open Squash

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh clinched the boys’ and girls’ under-19 titles respectively at the Indian Junior Open Squash Championships here on Saturday.

Nafees, who was part of India’s bronze medal-winning squad at the Asian Junior Team Championships earlier this year, rallied to defeat Rachit Shah in a five-game thriller to secure the top prize at the Rajasthan Squash Academy.

In the girls’ U-19 final, Rudra got the better of Vyomika Khandelwal in straight games.

The week-long tournament, which drew 520 entries across 12 events, concluded with finals in all age categories.

Results (all finals): Boys U-19: Yusha Nafees (5/8) bt Rachit Shah (5/8) 8-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-2.

Girls U-19: Rudra Singh (5/8) bt Vyomika Khandelwal (5/8) 11-7, 13-11, 11-2.

Boys U-17: Subhash Choudhary (1) bt Raghav Vashishtha (5/8) 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 11-2.

Girls U-17: Sehar Nayar (3/4) bt Saanvi Kalanki (3/4) 12-10, 11-1, 11-6.

Boys U-15: Shreyansh Jha (1) bt Harshal Rana (2) 14-12, 11-5, 11-8.

Girls U-15: Aadya Budhia (5/8) bt Vasundhara Nangare (1) 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7.

Boys U-13: Shayan Samtani (1) bt Abhyuday Arora (2) 11-5, 11-2, 12-10.

Girls U-13: Shanaya Parasrampuria (5/8) bt Nandikasree Kalaivanan (5/8) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6.

Boys U-11: K Haribala (3/4) bt Tilakvir Kapoor (1) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Girls U-11: Alia Kankaria (2) bt Keerti Pradha Junivar Bala (1) 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 16-14.

Boys U-9: Amaay Mahajan bt Darsh Mehrotra 13-11, 11-6, 11-6.

Girls U-9: K Tulasi Mira bt Lakshanya Rajawat 12-10, 11-6, 11-4. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM