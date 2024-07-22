Nagal bounces back to beat Klein, enters pre-quarterfinals of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday fought back from the brink to defeat Slovakia’s Lucas Klein in the opening round of the ATP 250 Kitzbuhel Open in Austria.

The Paris Olympics-bound Nagal won 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Nagal won the first set, but was a shadow of his dominant self in the second set as Klein cantered through it.

The world No. 80 Indian was down 3-5 in the deciding third set, but found a way to come back and force the tie-break.

In the tie-break, Nagal regained his flow to emerge a 7-3 winner to earn a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the round of 16, Nagal will face fourth seeded Spaniard Pedro Martinez, a world No. 45.