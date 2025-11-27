Nagal bows out of Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off tournament

Chengdu (China), Nov 27 (PTI) India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off tournament after losing to Yunchaokete Bu of China in straight sets in the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Nagal, seeded sixth in the tournament, lost 2-6 2-6 to the top-seeded Chinese opponent.

The Chengdu event, which runs from November 24–29 at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, offers the men's and women's singles winners wild card entry into the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.

The Indian's path had been clouded earlier by visa uncertainty. His initial application to enter China was rejected, prompting Nagal to publicly appeal to Chinese officials.

The issue was later resolved, and he was cleared to travel.