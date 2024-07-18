Nagal bows out of Nordea Open

Bastad (Sweden), Jul 18 (PTI) India's No.1 singles player Sumit Nagal lost his pre quarter-final match against fourth seeded Argentine Mariano Navone in straight sets 4-6 2-6 here on Thursday. Had Nagal won this round, he could have had a possible face-off with the legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals but the world No. 36 was too good for the Indian, who recently gained five places in the ATP rankings to move to No. 68.

Nagal, a clay court specialist has qualified for the singles event at Paris Olympics and this was his last tournament before the quadrennial extravaganza which begins in Paris from July 26. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC