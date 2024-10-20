Nagal loses in Basel, Bollipalli-Khade wins first ATP 250 title in Almaty

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) India's Sumit Nagal crashed out in the second round of qualifying at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, even as the unheralded pair of Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli and Arjun Khade won the Almaty Open men's doubles title on Sunday.

Advertisment

Nagal, an Olympian and India's top singles player, lost 6-4 7-6(2) against James Duckworth of Australia in the qualifiers in Basel.

But it was a dream-come-true moment for Bollipalli and Khade in Almaty.

The Indian pair fought tooth and nail for one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Skander Mansouri of Tinusia 3-6 7-6 14-12 to win their first ATP 250 title. PTI SSC SSC AH AH