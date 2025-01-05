Nagal makes main draw in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 6 (PTI) India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic, an ATP 250 event, with a straight set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, here Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian, ranked 98th, faced a stiff resistance from the world number 66 before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-3 in the final round of the qualifiers.

Nagal has been striving to shrug off poor form as he made a number of first round exits before managing to keep his place in the top-100 at the end of 2024 season.

The main draw competition will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12 in Melbourne.

The win against Mannarino, who featured in top-20 last year around the same time, will also work as a confidence booster for Nagal, who has decided not to compete in India's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo in New Delhi. PTI AT AT ATK