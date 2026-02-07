Nagal rues missed chances after fightback in Davis Cup opener

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Sumit Nagal admitted that a couple of crucial games in the deciding set proved costly as he went down in the opening singles of the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 1 against the Netherlands, but said the defeat was a valuable learning experience as he continues his comeback from injury.

Reflecting on the loss to Guy de Ouden, Nagal said the third set slipped away at key moments despite his strong fightback after being bageled in the opening set.

"I'm a little disappointed with my third set, especially the games at 1-0 and then around 4-3. I feel those two games cost me the match," Nagal said at the post-match press conference.

"He (de Ouden) came up with two unbelievable shots at important moments -- one return and one backhand cross-court on the run. If you can play shots like that at such crucial points, you deserve to win." The Indian acknowledged that his opponent was marginally better when it mattered most.

"He was a little bit better than me on those points. I gave everything, I did my best. It's a learning experience," he said.

Explaining the disastrous first set, which he lost 0-6, Nagal pointed to lack of match practice following a layoff due to injury.

"I hadn't played in a few weeks, so I wasn't going 100 percent. Sometimes when you come out of an injury, the first few minutes your mind is not there," he said.

Despite the scoreline, Nagal felt the opening set was closer than it appeared.

"I lost almost all the games on deuce. There were a lot of game points. If I could have won the first game point when I had a smash, maybe the first set would have been different," he said, adding that the bagel came as a shock.

Nagal credited improved confidence and movement for his turnaround in the second set, during which he levelled the match.

"The longer I played, I started having more confidence, especially on the run. In the first set, I wasn't really running," he said.

He revealed that his conversation with the team captain between sets was simple and reassuring.

"It was just about believing in myself and backing myself. Very basic conversation," he said.

Breaking down the decisive moments in the third set, Nagal was candid about his own errors.

"At 4-3, I played a really bad volley at game point. No split step, technically poor. At 30-30 and 30-40, he hit incredible shots. I don't think I could have done much better unless I hit the line," he said.

On the physical front, Nagal said finishing the long match was a positive sign.

"Physically, I'm feeling okay. That’s the only positive. I was told recovery would take five to six weeks, and to be back in three weeks is incredibly hard. I’m very proud of myself and the people who helped me,” he said.

Thanking the home crowd, Nagal said their support was overwhelming.

“It’s been an honour to play under them. They were very loud and on top of their lungs. I don’t get to play many matches like this,” he said, while adding that players still need to block out excessive advice and back themselves on court.

Nagal also spoke about the mental resilience that helped him stage the comeback.

“This used to be my biggest weakness growing up. I work very hard on it now. After the first set, I kept telling myself over and over again, ‘you can do it’. There was no coaching, just me talking to myself,” he said.

Though disappointed, Nagal said he was confident of improving with more match time. “The more matches I play, the better I’ll get,” he said, as India look to bounce back in the remaining rubbers of the tie. PTI APS AM APS AM AM