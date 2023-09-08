Advertisment
#Sports

Nagal shocks top seed Ramos-Vinolas to enter semifinals of Austrian Challenger

NewsDrum Desk
08 Sep 2023

Tulln (Austria), Sep 8 (PTI) India's Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning straight set win over top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to enter the men's singles semifinals at Austrian Challenger event here on Friday.

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

The 26-year-old from Jhajjar will face the winner of the match between German H Squire and fourth seed Italian F Cobolli.

The duo came into the tournament with a 1-1 head-to-head count with Nagal losing to Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires back in 2021.

World number 189 Nagal beat Daniel Masur and Vitaliy Sachko on way to the quarterfinals. PTI ATK BS BS

