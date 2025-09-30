Nagaland government is committed to promote table tennis in state

Kohima, Sep 30 (PTI) The government of Nagaland on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to promote table tennis in the state with an aim to unearth talent that can excel at international level.

"The present government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will explore ways to elevate the game to produce players capable of competing nationally and internationally," said Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye.

He speaking at the inaugural session of the 28th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship organized by the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA) at the Indoor TT Stadium here Tuesday.

"From the Association's establishment in 1972, that’s more than 43 years, we have come a long way," he said, noting the expansion from five or six districts in the early days to 13 districts participating in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The districts of Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Phek, Wokha, Shamator, Kiphire, Mon, Meluri, Niuland, Peren, Chumoykedima, and Tuensang sent players for competition.

The championship has drawn 143 players, including 114 men and 29 women competing in multiple categories, including Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 boys and girls, men's singles, men's doubles, 40+ & 50+ Men, Mixed Doubles, and Team Events for both men and women.

The championship will continue October 3. PTI NBS AT AT