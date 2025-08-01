Nagaland govt committed to sports development: CM Rio

Kohima, Aug 1 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting football and other sporting disciplines across the state.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 24th Dr T Ao Inter-District Football Tournament at Indira Gandhi Stadium here, Rio said that astroturf football grounds are being developed in all districts, with six already completed in Dimapur, Phek, Mon, Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Chümoukedima.

He also said that 28 futsal courts and 31 multipurpose sports buildings are under construction across the state, with more projects planned under the state's sports infrastructure programme.

Emphasising that sports is no longer just a form of entertainment, but a global industry worth $600 billion, he said Nagaland is steadily positioning itself to take part in this growing sector.

Under the Chief Minister's Sports Scholarship, 16 footballers and coaches are currently undergoing training while two bowlers are being trained in abroad.

Rio said that 20 young players who trained at the JSW Steel sports facility in Bengaluru recently won an exhibition match 4-0 against a regular football team there.

Paying tribute to Dr Talimeren Ao, the legendary Naga footballer who captained Independent India's first Olympic team in 1948, Rio said the inter-district tournament serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for all Nagas.

"Dr T Ao's story — from a barefoot village boy to an Olympic captain — is a legacy that continues to connect, inspire, and push our youth to dream bigger," he said.

The chief minister acknowledged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for renaming the Junior Girls National Football Championship as the Dr T Ao National Women's Junior Football Championship, which Nagaland will host later this year.

Wishing all the 17 districts participating in the two-week-long tournament, Rio said, "To be successful like Dr T Ao, players must remain dedicated, sincere, and hardworking."