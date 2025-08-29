Nagaland honours 151 sportspersons on National Sports Day

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) Nagaland honoured 151 sportspersons from across the state, who excelled at Northeast, national and international levels, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Friday.

In his address at a function, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, announced that the state government is drafting a new sports policy in line with the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025'.

He said the policy will strengthen the state's sports ecosystem and reflect athletes' interests.

Extending greetings on behalf of the government, Yimkhiung congratulated the awardees and said the day marks the birth anniversary of the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, whose life remains an inspiration for generations of athletes.

He said the state has been developing sports infrastructure across all 17 districts.

"Most districts have already been equipped with modern stadiums, futsal courts and other facilities, while projects are in the pipeline in the remaining districts," he said.

He urged the police to provide job opportunities to promising athletes.

Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, in his address, highlighted both the passion and challenges of pursuing sports in the state.

While stressing that sports build discipline, resilience and character, he pointed out the short career of athletes and the lack of private sponsorships in Nagaland due to economic limitations and isolation.

He said Nagaland Police will soon conduct recruitment, where preference would be given to sportspersons who qualify, and encouraged integration of athletes as referees, coaches and trainers within the system.

Underscoring the importance of collaboration, he appealed for a stronger partnership between government departments and private stakeholders, including through CSR initiatives, to create a sustainable sporting ecosystem.