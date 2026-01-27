Nagdev wins Polo Cup crown

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Aman Nagdev of Noida emerged victorious in India's premier Touring Car Series, the Polo Cup, after a thrilling three-way battle at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship here.

Nagdev, Aditya Patnaik and Ojas Surve (both from Navi Mumbai) were in the hunt to win the coveted national crown as the curtain went up on the final day of the championship.

The four-race championship, at the 3.717km long Madras International Circuit, saw Surve bag the crucial pole position in the qualifying for Race 1, with a lap time of 1:54.910s. Patnaik was a mere 0.126 seconds behind him and Nagdev a further 0.194 away.

Nagdev got a brilliant start in the race but he was soon blocked off by Surve. The duo slugged it out through the first three corners before Nagdev streaked ahead.

Starting fifth, Patnaik also had a fantastic start and was soon challenging Surve for the second place. Eventually Nagdev won the race, while Patnaik finished second, ahead of Surve.

Race 2 began under extremely wet conditions with a safety car involved initially. Surve made a brilliant move around the outside of corner 1 on Patnaik, to move from third to second before corner 2. He immediately challenged Nagdev for the lead around the outside of corner 2.

Surve and Nagdev went side by side through corner 3, but Surve came out ahead.

Surve then enthralled everyone with a wet driving masterclass to win the race comfortably, ahead of Patnaik and Nagdev. PTI SSC SSC AH AH