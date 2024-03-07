Nagpur ITF: Sahaja makes quarters, Shrivalli-Vaidehi in semis

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) Fifth seeded Indian Sahaja Yamalapalli thrashed young qualifier Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the W35 Nagpur Open ITF meet here on Thursday.

Sahaja, who is the only Indian in the fray in the singles category, will face Korea's Dayeon Back who dropped just one set to beat Ayumi Koshiishi of Japan 6-0 6-1 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

In the doubles, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari upset second seeds Fanny Ostlund of Sweden and Russian Ekaterina Yashina 6-2 7-6 (0) to make it to the semi-finals.

Korean Yeonwoo Ku sprang the surprise of the day, ousting top seed Irina Maria Bara of Romania 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the singles.

Russian Daria Kudashova, second seed Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Rinon Okuwaki of Japan were the other players to make the singles last-eight stage. PTI TAP SSC SSC