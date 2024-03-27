Nagra clinches title in first leg of National Eventing Championship

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Arjan Singh Nagra, riding Bianca, emerged the national champion in the novice category in the first leg of the National Eventing Championship, while Manvendra Singh and Sthavi Asthana claimed the second and third positions respectively, here.

Nagra did not concede any penalty while clearing 11 obstacles, completing the run in exactly one hour at the Army Polo & Riding Centre.

He also did not concede a penalty in show jumping but in the dressage section was 31.6 seconds more than the allowed time-limit.

In the 44-rider competition, over a 380-metre course, Nagra conceded the least penalties (31.6) and was followed by Manvendra (31.9) and Sthavi (34.2) in the leader-board.

The eventing competition, also known as horse trial, comprises three disciplines dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Manvendra, who rode Hercules, and Stahvi who was riding Rustam Jee, also conceded penalty only in the dressage event.

The second leg of the National Eventing Championship will begin on Thursday. PTI AT KHS KHS