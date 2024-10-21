Nagwaswalla stars in Gujarat's one wicket win over Andhra

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla shone with a four-wicket haul as Gujarat pulled off a thrilling one wicket-win over Andhra on day four of their Ranji Trophy Group B fixture here on Monday.

Resuming at an overnight 203 for four, Andhra managed to score 297 in their second innings after following on, setting a 144-run target for the home team.

Andhra left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan made life difficult for Gujarat in what turned out to be a tricky run chase. His seven wicket haul reduced Gujarat to 131/9 before Nagwaswalla (16 not out off 22) and Priyajitsin Jadeja (1 not out) got their side over the line.

After a stellar effort with the ball, Nagwaswalla was able to deliver with the bat under extreme pressure. Gujarat got six points for the win while Andhra drew a blank. Earlier, K S Bharat (42) pushed Andhra's total close to 300 with Nitiesh Reddy (34) and Hanuma Vihari (32) also chipping in.

Brief scores: In Ahmedabad: Gujarat: 367 and 144/9 in 50.3 overs. Andhra 213 and 297 all out in 90.5 overs. Gujarat win by one wicket. In Dehradun: Uttarakhand: 325 and 235 all out in 74.2 overs (Kunal Chandela 66; Rohit Rayudu 2/27, Milind 3/31). Hyderabad 292 and 190 all out in 69.1 overs (Rohit Rayudu 47 not out; Swapnil Singh 6/59). Uttarakhand win by 78 runs.

In Puducherry: Vidarbha: 283 and 128 all out in 58.2 overs (Harsh Dubey 37; Sagar Udeshi 5/50). Puducherry 209 and 82 all out in 24 overs (Akash Kargave 17; Harsh Dubey 4/20). Vidarbha win by 120 runs. PTI BS PDS PDS