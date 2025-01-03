Nair in record books, Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vizianagaram, Jan 3 (PTI) Karun Nair bettered the world record for scoring most List A runs without being dismissed as Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh, while Shreyas Iyer's 137 powered Mumbai to a massive 163-run win over Puducherry in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Friday.

Utkarsh Singh took 2/38 but Ravikumar Samarth's 104 powered Uttarakhand to a win by four wickets in their Group A game against Jharkhand in Jaipur.

At Navi Mumbai, Siddhesh Veer of Maharashtra scored a match-winning 115 not out as his side defeated Andhra by five wickets in their Group B game.

At Vizianagaram, India bowler Varun Chakravarthy produced an unplayable spell of 5.2-2-9-5 as Tamil Nadu shot out Mizoram for a mere 71 in 21.2 overs and won by 10 wickets with 40 overs to spare.

Nair creates world record ================= Nair, who had gone unbeaten in each of his last four matches scoring 112, 44, 163 and 112, smashed another 112 to power Vidarbha to a commanding eight-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in their Group D contest in Vizianagaram.

After Sameer Rizvi's 104 (82 balls, 5x4s, 7x6s) took UP to 307 for eight, Vidarbha responded with 313/2 as Yash Rathod (138 not out, 140 balls, 15x4s, 1x6s) and Nair (112 not out, 101 balls, 11x4s, 2x6s) made merry.

Iyer's century fuels Mumbai win ======================= Skipper Iyer hit 137 not out as Mumbai crushed Puducherry by a massive 163 runs in their Group C game in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82 for five batting first when Iyer came to their rescue, playing a match-winning knock off 133 balls with 16 fours and four sixes.

In reply, Puducherry were shot out for a mere 127 in 27.2 overs with Suryansh Shedge (2/27), Ayush Mhatre (2/7) and Shardul Thakur (3/47) causing the damage with the ball.

Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 60 runs =========================== Mayank Agarawal notched up another significant score of 69 (65 balls) but Aneesh KV (93) missed a century as all-round Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 60 runs in their Group C game in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, fifties from skipper Agarawal and Aneesh as well as useful contributions from the others helped Karnataka to a big score of 349 for seven.

Harvik Desai waged a lone battle of sorts for Saurashtra scoring 114 (102 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s) but they were bowled out for 289 as Vasuki Koushik picked 5/51 and Shreyas Gopal claimed 4/63.

Prabhsimran, Abhishek help Punjab pummel Hyderabad =================================== Punjab's opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma once again tore into the opposition bowling attack, putting on a 196-run opening stand to set up a huge 80-run win against Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran struck 137 (105 balls, 20x4s, 3x6s) while Sharma smacked a 72-ball 93 with six sixes and seven fours. Ramandeep Singh struck another 53-ball 80 with six fours and four sixes as Punjab scored a mammoth 426 for four.

In reply, K Nitesh Reddy (111 off 87 balls, 13x4s, 4x6s) and Tanay Thyagarajan (72 off 42 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s) fought well for their side but the target was beyond Hyderabad in their Group C game.

Brief scores: At Vizianagaram: Uttar Pradesh 307/8 in 50 overs (Madhav Kaushik 41, Sameer Rizvi 105; Nachiket Bhute 4/65) lost to Vidarbha 313/2 in 47.2 overs (Yash Rathod 138*, Karun Nair 112*) by 8 wickets.

At Ahmedabad: Mumbai 290/9 in 50 overs (Siddhesh Lad 34, Shreyas Iyer 137, Atharva Ankolekar 43; Ankit Sharma 2/36) beat Puducherry 127 in 27.2 overs (Akash Kargave 54; Shardul Thakur 3/46, Suryansh Shedge 2/27, Ayush Mhatre 2/7) by 163 runs.

At Ahmedabad: Karnataka 349/7 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarawal 69, Aneesh KV 93, Abhinav Manohar 44*; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/61) beat Saurashtra 289 in 47.5 overs (Harvik Desai 114; Vasuki Koushik 5/51, Shreyas Gopal 4/63) by 60 runs.

At Ahmedabad: Punjab 426/4 in 50 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 137, Abhishek Sharma 93, Ramandeep Singh 80) beat Hyderabad 346 in 47.5 overs (Arshdeep Singh 4/50, Raghu Sharma 3/68) by 80 runs. PTI DDV DDV AH AH