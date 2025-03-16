Nair looks to replicate domestic cricket success in IPL

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) After a dazzling show in domestic cricket where he excelled in different formats, premier batter Karun Nair is confident of reclaiming his India cap but won't speculate much on his comeback to the national fold.

Nair also wants to carry his spectacular form into the upcoming IPL season and help Delhi Capitals win their maiden title.

A vital cog in Vidarbha's wheel, Nair has been in ravishing form in domestic cricket.

He relished a record-scripting run in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed 779 runs in nine games, laced with five centuries and one fifty at a mind-boggling average of 389.50 and carried the momentum into red-ball cricket.

The unbeaten 132 on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala was his fourth ton in the tournament, where he amassed 860 runs at 57.33.

"I have been playing cricket for a while, I have seen ups and downs and it's all about how you comeback from the downs and treat the ups. I have learnt how to react to those situations,"Nair said during a media interaction. "Obviously it has been tough times, something that helped me to bring myself to this stage, push me for more motivation and hunger all the time. I think I am closer but don't know how close I am. That's not my focus but it's at the back of the mind.

"The only focus right now is to prepare well and what I need to do in the IPL and contribute in every game that I play. Go out there, play with freedom and express myself. Basically I am relaxed and taking the confidence into IPL. Just keep doing whatever is in your control rest will take care itself," he added.

He was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh for the upcoming IPL season.

"I am really happy to back at the Delhi Capitals, I am excited to join the side and to play with everyone. I will treat the game as important as the last one. I didn't change much at all, I just trusted the process and kept it going throughout the tournament and that's what was planned for this season," Nair said during an interaction with media.

"I will find my process, my rhythm as soon as I can and I will like to start well early and will try to get better as the tournament goes on. The only thing that I have done is playing according to the situation, added a few shots and built the confidence to execute them when needed. I also now try to stay relaxed," he added.

Nair was full of praise for DC's new skipper Axar Patel.

"Axar has been around for a long time now and he is going to be a great captain. He is someone who knows all the facets of the game and understands everyone's situation and roles. He will be versatile like he is always, looking forward to meet him and know a lot of things," he said.

Nair is also excited to team up with star India batter KL Rahul in the upcoming season.

"It is exciting to be back with KL (Rahul). We have played together since the very first day. He has done well in the IPL for the last few seasons and very happy to be back with him," he said.

"The plan will be to replicate the past success we had domestically here for the Delhi Capitals and hope that Delhi can win its first title." Ending runners-up in 2020 is DC's best result in the League thus far.