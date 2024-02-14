Namdhari edge NEROCA; Sreenidi stroll past TRAU FC

Ludhiana, Feb 14 (PTI) Debutants Namdhari FC registered their third win in the I-League season when they edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 here on Wednesday.

The winners led 2-1 at half time in the match played at Namdhari Stadium.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

While this win gave Namdhari a sense of relief, it didn't make their position any more comfortable in the league table.

After the win over NEROCA, the home side are still in the 11th position, though their points tally has gone up to 12 from 13 matches.

NEROCA FC are currently staring at relegation, having collected only seven points from 12 matches. The last time Namdhari won a match was on December 17 last year, a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC.

Against Namdhari, however, NEROCA FC came close to snatching a point till a last-minute goal by substitute Peter Seiminthang Haokip (90+3') did the good turn for the hosts.

The other two goalscorers for Namdhari were Akashdeep Singh (35') and Harmanpreet Singh (43').

For NEROCA, Sajal Bag (24') and Mohammed Sarif Khan (84') were the scorers.

Sreenidi stay on title course ==================== At Hyderabad, the Sreenidi Deccan FC stayed in the hunt for the I-League championship with a 3-0 win over TRAU FC of Manipur here on Wednesday.

Goals from Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda and Brandon Vanlalremdika gave the Deccan Warriors all three points against the Red Pythons.

They are close to the top of the I-League table with 26 points from 13 matches.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when winger Hassan pounced on a defensive error and coolly finished past the goalkeeper.

Less than 10 minutes later, an unmarked Castaneda headed in a corner from Kean Lewis to double the lead just before half-time.

Brandon was sent to the field for his Sreenidi debut at the fag end of the match but he made his mark, scoring a superb solo goal in stoppage time.

Sreenidi will travel to Mizoram to take on Aizawl FC on February 19 in their next match. PTI AH UNG KHS KHS