Sports

Namdhari FC reclaim top spot with 2-0 win over Delhi FC

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi FC image

Mahipalpur: Namdhari FC returned to the top of the I-League standings with a clinical 2-0 victory over Delhi FC at the Mahilpur Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite a shaky start, Namdhari took the lead in the 30th minute when Bhupinder Singh finished off a low cross from Jaskaranpreet Singh.

The goal shifted the momentum, and Namdhari tightened their grip on the match.

A calm and composed Cledson Carvalho Dasilva then sealed the win in the 52nd minute with Bhupinder assisting with a cross.

This was the Brazilian forward's eighth goal of the season.

With 24 points from 12 matches, Namdhari lead the table, though Churchill Brothers have a chance to overtake them in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC remain in deep trouble, languishing at 11th place with just nine points. 

Football football league Indian Football National football league