Namdhari FC reclaim top spot with 2-0 win over Delhi FC

Mahipalpur: Namdhari FC returned to the top of the I-League standings with a clinical 2-0 victory over Delhi FC at the Mahilpur Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite a shaky start, Namdhari took the lead in the 30th minute when Bhupinder Singh finished off a low cross from Jaskaranpreet Singh.

The goal shifted the momentum, and Namdhari tightened their grip on the match.

A calm and composed Cledson Carvalho Dasilva then sealed the win in the 52nd minute with Bhupinder assisting with a cross.

This was the Brazilian forward's eighth goal of the season.

With 24 points from 12 matches, Namdhari lead the table, though Churchill Brothers have a chance to overtake them in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC remain in deep trouble, languishing at 11th place with just nine points.