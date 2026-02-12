Namibia opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field against India in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Sanju Samson came in for Abhishek Sharma, who is still not 100 percent after suffering a stomach infection, while Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj in the India XI.

Ben Shikongo and Malan Kruger are playing in place of Dylan Leicher Leicher and Willem Myburgh respectively for Namibia.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo. PTI AH AM AH AM AM