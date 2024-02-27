Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I century

Kirtipur (Nepal), Feb 27 (PTI) Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

The left-handed batter scored 92 of his runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.

The Netherlands is the third team in the fray. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM