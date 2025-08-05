Namshum, Chengappa win RFC India 2025 in 4x4 extreme category

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) Chow Ujjal Namshum from Arunachal Pradesh and his co-driver Chethan Chengappa from Karnataka emerged champions in the in the '4x4 Extreme' category of the 11th edition of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India, after a week-long off-road motorsport competition held here.

The duo secured 2302 points out of a possible 2600, completing all 26 special stages and winning 12 of them with perfect 100 scores. They also clocked the fastest timings in 14 special stages.

While Namshum won the title for the first time, Chengappa enjoyed fourth win as a co-driver, a release said.

Namshum also earned a free automatic entry into the Rainforest Challenge Global Grand Finale, scheduled to be held in Malaysia later this year.

Cedrick Jordan Da Silva and co-driver Mackwin Dias finished runner-up 1999 points, while Telangana’s Rambabu Mareedu and Kumaraswamy Thalam were third with 1957 points.

In the newly introduced '4x4 Modified' category, Goa’s Steven Fernandes of Goa and his co-driver Balwant Jagram clinched the top spot with 1622 points out of 2000.

Cyril Dmello with co-driver Ameer Sadiq of Maharashtra and Manoj Biradar with co-driver Sachin Gadashetti from Karnataka finished second and third respectively.

Mihir Dharkar and co-driver Shantanu Grover of Maharashtra won the '4x4 Stock' category with 1303 points out of 1400, followed by Bopaiah Kongettira with co-driver Bopanna Maleyanda and Prathan Chittiyappa with co driver Anush Byramudi, both from Karnataka. All three top finishers in this category competed in Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

The competition, which featured 77 teams from 11 states, is the India chapter of the globally renowned Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia, considered among the world's top 10 toughest motor races.

“RFC India has grown to become the best and biggest event in the RFC Global Series,” said Luis JA Wee, the founder of the Rainforest Challenge. PTI RPS DDV