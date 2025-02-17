Naqvi sells his 400k Dirham VIP box for PCB funds, to watch India game from stands

Karachi, Feb 17 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to watch the Champions Trophy match against India from the stands, after selling the 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box offered to him for around 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakh), and putting the proceeds into the PCB''s coffers.

According to a report in Pakistan media, Naqvi was offered the premium seating for himself, his family, and guests for the matches in Dubai. However, he chose to sell the box and watch the game, including the game against India, from regular enclosures to experience the atmosphere with the fans.

Naqvi apparently has informed the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board that he will prefer to watch the match with the crowd and experience how they back the Pakistan team on match days.

The PCB chairman has also mentioned that the board will cover the expenses of approximately 18 billion rupees on the upgrade of the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Pindi by using the gate money and other seating receipts from the ICC.

The Champions Trophy, which marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years, will kick off on February 19 in Karachi.