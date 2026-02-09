Naqvi set to seek Sharif's nod for India match, ICC rejects demands for tri-series with B'desh

Karachi, Feb 9 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to request his Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India after being persuaded to do so by his Bangladesh counterpart, a PCB source has revealed.

It is understood that Naqvi had kept a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, to offset the losses that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) might have incurred after not travelling to India for the global event.

While Indo-Pak bilateral cricket isn't ICC's purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. India haven't played any tri-nation tournament for more than a decade now. However, the ICC might consider awarding the next men's U19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

Naqvi is set to brief Sharif on the latest developments on the issue later on Monday. The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"Naqvi will brief the PM on the communications he has had with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan and Emirates cricket boards and with the ICC on the crisis," the source said.

He said that Naqvi is likely to ask the PM to permit the team to play against India in the World Cup in view of the discussion and appeals from Sri Lanka, Emirates and Bangladesh boards.

However, the final decision rests with Sharif and the PCB would abide by it.

The source said that during talks with ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja, Naqvi had raised a number of issues.

"He questioned Khwaja if the ICC had kept quiet if the Pakistan team had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation from any Indian board official," the source said.

The trophy lies locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi, who currently heads the body, made it clear that only he would carry out the presentation formalities in full media glare.

Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup after refusing to play in India citing security concerns.