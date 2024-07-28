Narang consoles shooter Sarabjot, says he has one more chance

Chateauroux (France): India's Chef de Mission Gagan Narang on Saturday consoled shooter Sarabjot Singh who failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10m air pistol event here. Sarabjot and Arjun Singh Cheema sparkled in patches but could not make it to the men's 10m air pistol final.

While Sarabjot finished ninth with a total score of 577 in the qualifications, Arjun ended way behind at 18th with 574.

"No one can understand how Sarabjot feels like I do. I faced a similar situation missing out on a count back in 2008 Beijing Olympics," Narang, a bronze medallist in 10m air rifle event in 2012 London Olympics, wrote on his 'X' handle.

"Chin up @sarabjotsingh30 you have one more event.. You got this.. come back stronger and conquer the world my friend." Sarabjot has one more chance to achieve success as he will pair up with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Games.