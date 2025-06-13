Nashik, Raigad teams record narrow wins in Maharashtra Premier League T20

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) Eagle Nashik Titans beat Satara Warriors by three wickets while Raigad Royals pipped 4S Puneri Bappa by two wickets to record narrow wins in their respective matches of the Maharashtra Premier League, here on Friday.

In the first match on Friday, Yash Nahar (24), Murtaza Trunkwala (29) and Yash Kshirsagar (42 not out) pushed a struggling Puneri Bappa to 141 for nine in their 20 overs.

For Raigad Royals, former India U-19 World Cup winning left arm spinner Vicky Ostwal returned with figures of 4-0-17-4 and Tanay Sanghvi had 3-1-7-2 to show for his efforts.

In reply, the Royals were bolstered by Siddhesh Veer’s 40-ball 47 with seven fours but the middle-order failed to make a mark. In the end, Tanay Sanghvi (20 not out) and Sagar Jadhav (18 not out) who hit three sixes in four balls took them over the line.

In the other match, the Satara Warriors were shot out for 115 with Prashant Solanki returning 4-0-19-4, Rohan Damle taking 2/21 and Mukesh Choudhary claiming 2/32.

The Nashik side also had its share of struggles batting as regular wickets kept pegging them back but Harshal Kate’s 25 and Aniket Porwal’s 26 took them over the line.

The third game of the day between Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers was washed out.

Brief scores: Satara Warriors 115 in 19.5 (Aniket Porwal 26, Harshal Kate 25; Prashant Solanki 4-19) lost to Eagle Nashik Titans 118/7 in 16.5 overs (Mandar Bhandari 22, Siddhant Joshi 21; Vivek Shelar 2/33) by three wickets.

4S Puneri Bappa: 141/9 in 20 overs (Yash Kshirsagar 42, Murtuza Trunkwala 29; Vicky Ostwal 4/17) lost to Raigad Royals 146/8 in 18.5 overs (Siddhesh Veer 47, Niraj Joshi 23; Yash Kshirsagar 2-15) by 2 wickets. PTI DDV KHS