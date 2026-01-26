Nation looks forward to Divya''s next chess milestone: CJI Surya Kant while presenting award

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Monday conferred the Dynamite News Young India Country Award to woman chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh here and said the country was looking forward to her next achievement.

“It is a matter of pride for us. These children have brought great pride to the nation. The country is looking forward to your next achievement,” the CJI said.

Justice Surya Kant complimented the Dynamite News Award Jury for selecting such young talents across different fields.

On the occasion, senior IAS officer Sanjay Kothari lauded Divya for her remarkable achievements. He complimented her parents, Dr Namrata and Dr Jitendra Deshmukh, for encouraging Divya in her efforts to achieve such a feat.

Earlier, Dynamite News Chairperson Rani Tibrewal greeted CJI Surya Kant with a bouquet.

Dynamite News Editor-in-Chief Manoj Tibrewal Aakash expressed his gratitude to the CJI for presenting the Young India Country Award to Divya.

After receiving the award, Divya said, “It’s a matter of great pride for me that the Dynamite News jury has selected me for this prestigious award. At this stage of my career, this award will encourage me further.” A four-member jury comprising Justice Ranjana Desai, Sanjay Kothari, Prof. Chinmay Pandya, and Dr M.C. Mishra selected three awardees -- double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Ruma Devi, and Divya -- for the Dynamite News Young India Country Award.

The award carries a citation, a plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

The awards to Manu and Ruma were conferred earlier by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, former CJI Dr D.Y. Chandrachud, and Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal. PTI PDS PDS DDV