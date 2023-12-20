National Badminton Championships: Dhruv-Tanisha pair off to a flying start

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) The Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto mixed doubles pair continued their triumphant run, defeating the duo of Vanlalringngheta Joseph and Laldingpull Ralte 21-5, 21-7 on the opening day of the Senior National Badminton Championships here on Wednesday.

The Kapila-Crasto pair, who recently clinched title at the Odisha Masters, will be up against the duo of Abdul Rahman Syed and Mamaikya Lanka in the next round.

In men's singles, World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty managed to prevail over Adheep Gupta 22-20, 21-17 in 43 minutes in the opening round. He will face Neer Nehwal -- who defeated Joseph Vanlalringngheta 21-9, 21-13 -- in the next round.

Sameer Verma beat Aditya Mondal 21-11, 21-13 in 31 minutes to set up a date with Meiraba Maisnam Luwang in the next round.

Under-19 player Dhruv Negi took just 21 minutes to come up with a 21-7, 21-11 win over Prem Singh Chouhan. Negi will face Orijit Chahila in the Round of 64.

In women’s singles, Tanvi Sharma rallied past Tanya Hemanth 21-16, 21-11 in 30 minutes.

Tanvi will be up against Shreya Lele of Gujarat who prevailed over Amolika Singh 13-21, 21-14, 30-28.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod, who finished runner-up to PV Sindhu at the Syed Modi International last year, registered a 21-6, 21-16 win over Mayuri Barman. PTI AYG PDS PDS