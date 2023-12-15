National Billiards & Snooker: Pankaj Advani knocked out in 15-Red snooker round of 32

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Reigning IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani was beaten by his PSPB colleague Sourav Kothari in a 15-Red snooker's Round of 32 match in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Friday.

Kothari, who was at the receiving end of Advani in the world billiards finale in Doha last month, prevailed in the best-of-nine frames 64-50, 62-33, 23-51, 80-56, 84-34, 70-16.

Last week, Advani was knocked out in the semi-final of the 6-Red snooker event by eventual champion Malkeet Singh. Advani had finished fourth.

Meanwhile, defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) overpowered Luv Kukreja (Delhi) 5-2 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Chawla's RSPB colleague Md Hussain also moved to the pre-quarterfinals after pulling off a shock win over last year’s runner-up Sparsh Pherwani (Maharashtra) 5-3.

Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) also drew eyeballs after seeing off last year’s semi-finalist Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 5-3. PTI AYG PDS PDS