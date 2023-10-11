National camp gets underway ahead of Asian Shooting Championship in Korea

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Indian shooting squad, which returned with its best ever show at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, was back at a national camp here on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea beginning October 24.

Just over a week after claiming 22 medals including seven golds at the continental showpiece, the Indian shooting squad was back to the grind to prepare for the Asian event where a total of 24 Paris Olympic quota places will be on offer.

The quota places are equally divided across the 12 individual Olympic events in the rifle, pistol and shotgun categories.

The Indian squad has already won seven Paris quotas in shooting and will be looking to garner as many of the 17 that they can possibly win in Changwon.

The entire squad, including coaches and support staff, checked into their accommodations on Monday and got down to training in earnest on Wednesday morning.

The senior squad has a total of 38 shooters in the camp along with 17 coaches and eight support staff.

The junior squad, on the other hand, has 36 shooters along with 12 coaches and five support staff members.

The camp will be run under the supervision of high-performance director Dr Pierre Beauchamp as well as foreign coaches Thomas Farnik (rifle), Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (pistol), Marcelo Dradi (trap) and Ennio Falco (skeet). PTI ATK DDV