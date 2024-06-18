National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship to be held in Karnataka for first time

Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAC) are organising the National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship in Karnataka for the first time, from June 19 to June 21.

The event is being held in collaboration with the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GTNAA).

The 12th Senior and 11th Junior National Canoe Slalom and 2nd National Kayak Cross Championship will be held at Kali River in Ganeshgudi, Aveda village, Joida taluk from June 19 to June 21.

“While the slalom events are existing Olympic events, the inclusion of Kayak Cross in the upcoming Paris Olympics has elevated the importance of this championship, presenting an exceptional opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and potentially secure a place on the international stage," Maj Gen M N Devaya, GTNAA Advisor and KCAC President told PTI.

This championship promises to give a significant boost to the sport in India, he said, adding that the championship has built and shaped several athletes who went on to win laurels for the nation on international platforms.

Dhanalakshmi, one of the exceptional talents in Canoe Slalom, who represented the state of Karnataka is one such example, he pointed out. She won medals in the 36th and 37th National Games held in Gujarat and Goa respectively.

“This year, we will have 27 phenomenal athletes to represent Karnataka in the Championship,” Devaya added.

According to him, Kali River, renowned for its challenging and dynamic rapids, is an ideal location for this championship. Its natural terrain offers a suitable training area that meets the standards required for both national and international competitions, he added.

About 80-100 participants from 10 states are expected to participate in the championship.