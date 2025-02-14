National Games concludes with HM Shah asserting India's readiness to host 2036 Olympics

Haldwani, Feb 14 (PTI) A lively yet simple closing ceremony brought the curtains down on the 38th National Games here on Friday with home minister Amit Shah as its chief guest asserting that the country is well on track to host a successful Olympics in 2036.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha declared the Games closed before handing over the flag to Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya, the state that will host the next edition of the Games in 2027.

"I can say it today that India has a very bright future in sports. We have staked a claim to host the Olympics in 2036, and we are ready for it. When the Olympics are held here, our athletes will win medals and make the country's flag fly high," Shah said in his address.

India's bid to host the Olympics in 2036 is still in early stages and the International Olympic Committee will not decide on it until next year.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also joined the event to laud the athletes' performances.

To start with, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Shah with a commemorative memento, a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

"'Dev Bhoomi' has now now also become a 'Khel Bhoomi' not just because of the National Games but also because of its athletes' performance in the Games and Dhami ji's relentless efforts towards hosting a successful Games," Shah said at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex here.

The venue has a capacity of 25,000 and was packed for the ceremony.

"Dhami ji has developed the infrastructure for sports in every district of the state. The sportsmen who have won so many medals for Uttarakhand have turned 'Dev Bhoomi' into 'Khel Bhoomi'.

"Thanks to their efforts, Uttarakhand has jumped from 21st position (in last Games) to seventh position (in the overall standings). I congratulate all the athletes who helped paved the way for 'Dev Bhoomi' to also become a 'Khel Bhoomi'. My best wishes are with them." Several dignitaries were in attendance here, including Uttarakhand's Sports Minister Rekha Arya, boxing legend MC Mary Kom, and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, among others.

Shah expressed optimism about India's progress in sports in the coming times. He encouraged the athletes and said that the current Narendra Modi government is creating world-class infrastructure and ecosystem for sports across the country.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has taken many steps to promote sports.

"When Modi ji became PM in 2014, our sports budget was Rs 800 crore, but now, it will rise to Rs 3800 crore. This reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards sports," he said.

He said that in 2014, Indian players won only 15 medals in the Commonwealth Games, while now the number has reached 26. The Asian Games have increased from 57 medals in 2014 to 107 in 2023.

Shah and Dhami gave away the prizes to the top three performers in the Games -- Services Sports Control Board, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Mandaviya said that the Games will be a catalyst in India's journey to become a sports hub.

"Uttarakhand has conveyed to the country that it is not just Devbhoomi but also a Khelbhoomi. The state ensured that no athlete faced any difficulty during the Games. It is the beginning of India becoming a sports hub," said Mandaviya in his address "It is the beginning of India coming inside the top 10 of Olympic performers by 2036. The country now has a sports ecosystem. It is moving forward in every aspect, including sports," Mandaviya said.

Once Shah's address was over, there was a brief cultural show which featured a dance performance dedicated to Lord Shiva.

There was also a video segment called 'Games Recap', highlighting the winning moments from start to the end of the sporting extravaganza that was held at seven venues with state capital Dehradun being the main centre. PTI AH PM AH PM PM