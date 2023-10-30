National Games: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold in record time

Panaji (Goa), Oct 30 (PTI) Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse smashed the National Games records on way to winning gold medals in 100m and 110m hurdles in athletics competitions here on Monday.

At the 37th National Games here, Jyothi finished the race in 13.22s to improve upon her own mark, while Tejas, who had clocked 13.80s to rewrite the Games record in the morning, improved his timing further by winning the final in 13.71s.

Maharashtra are leading the medals tally with 47 gold, 34 silver and 33 bronze followed by Haryana with 18 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze.

Last edition's champions Services are third with 17 gold, nine silver and seven bronze.

In 20km walk, Priyanka Goswami bettered the Games record by finishing the event in 1:36:35 sec. She broke the record of Munita Prajapati, who won the bronze medal. Maharashtra's Sejal Anil Singh clinched the silver medal with a time of 1:41:13 sec.

In 400m, Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu took the gold finishing in 52.85 sec, well ahead of Jyotikasri D of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala's Jisna Mathew.

In the men's section, K. Avinash of Tamil Nadu took the gold medal finishing ahead of Haryana's Vikrant Panchal.

Maharashtra's Rahul Ramesh Kadam finished with a bronze.

Abha Khatua of Mahrashtra won gold in women's shot put with a throw of 17.09m, while Muhammed Anees of Kerala won the gold in long jump with a lunge of 8.15m.

Lili Das of West Bengal beat fellow international K M Chanda of Delhi to the finish line in women's 1500m to win the gold medal.

In the men's 1500m race, Ritesh Ohre of Madhya Pradesh won the gold with a time of 3:40.93 sec.

In the men's 20km walk, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won gold clocking 1:27:43 sec. Services' Servin won the silver with a timing of 1:41:13 sec, while Hardeep of Haryana bagged the bronze in 1:42:24 sec.

Tejaswin Shankar, representing Delhi, is ahead in decathlon with 4,062 points after Day 1 with Kerala's N Thowfeeq following closely.

Kushagra, Bhavya corner glory in the pool =========================== Delhi's Kushagra Rawat and Bhavya Sachdeva underlined their prowess in long-distance swimming when they bettered the National Games mark in 1500m and 800m freestyle respectively on day 2 of the aquatic competition.

Rawat, who stopped the clock at 15:38.73 sec, was so dominant in the men's 1500m freestyle category that second-placed Sajan Prakash of Kerala was almost 30m behind, while bronze-medal winner Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh was a lap behind.

In 800m women's freestyle, Bhavya Sachdeva staved off the initial challenge from Telangana's Vritti Agarwal to clinch her second successive National Games gold with a timing of 9:08.60sec, improving her own mark of 9:15.24sec set last year in Gujarat.

National Games records were also bettered in men's and women's 4x100 medley.

In the men's category, Services (3:46.81s) clinched the gold, Tamil Nadu (3:47.16s) silver and Karnataka (3:47.43s) took the bronze with all the three teams improving on the previous mark.

In women's 4x100 medley, gold winner Karnataka (4:25.82s) and silver medallists Bengal (4:27.73s) improved on the previous National Games record. Odisha won the bronze with a time of 4:28.88s.

Maharashtra, Delhi win TT gold ================= In table tennis, Maharashtra women beat Haryana 3-1 to clinch the gold medal. In the men's category, Delhi beat West Bengal 3-1 to secure the top spot. PTI AM AM ATK ATK