National Games: Maharashtra dominate triathlon with six medals

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra athletes delivered a stellar performance at the 38th National Games, securing six medals in triathlon events, including two gold, two silver, and as many bronze.

The state's medal tally was further boosted by the recently-concluded duathlon (individual) event, where Maharashtra bagged one silver and a bronze.

Parth Sachin Miraje clinched bronze in the individual men's cateogry, while Dolly Devdass Patil and Mansi Vinod Mohite shone in the women’s event, winning gold and silver, respectively.

In duathlon, Patil secured silver, and Mohite added another bronze to Maharashtra’s haul.

The state also triumphed in the mixed relay event, winning gold and cementing their position at the top of the triathlon medal standings.

Among other states, Madhya Pradesh won three medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze), while Manipur excelled in individual triathlon, claiming two golds and an additional gold in duathlon.

Services secured one silver and one bronze in duathlon, and Tamil Nadu earned a bronze in the mixed relay.