National Games: Mizoram, Odisha register easy wins in women hockey event, Punjab men beat MP

Haridwar, Feb 7 (PTI) Odisha and Mizoram registered convincing 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Karnataka and Uttarakhand respectively in the women's hockey competition at the 38th National Games on Friday.

Odisha got the better of Karnataka in a Pool A match through goals from captain Jiwan Kishori Toppo (7th, 19th minutes), Rashmita Minz (39th), and Ekka Prathiba (42nd) in Haridwar. Anjali H R (55th) was the lone goalscorer for Karnataka.

Mizoram blanked hosts Uttarakhand 4-0 in a Pool B contest, courtesy goals from Marina Lalramnghaki (27th), Lalneipuii (43rd, 45th) and Lalthantluangi (58th).

In another Pool B match, Jharkhand and Maharashtra played out a goalless draw. With this draw, Jharkhand have retained the top position in the pool standings.

In the men's competition, Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana 2-1 in a Pool B contest. Arun Sahani found the back of the net in the 19th minute, which was equalised by Haryana's Mandeep Mor in the 29th minute.

Sharda Nand Tiwari converted a penalty corner in the 43rd minute to guide Uttar Pradesh to a victory.

Later in the day, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu played out a 1-1 draw. Suraj Kumar scored off a penalty stroke for the hosts in the 33rd minute, while BP Somanna converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute for Tamil Nadu.

The final match of the day saw a nail-biting encounter between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Zameer Mohammad scored off a penalty corner in the fourth minute to hand MP a 1-0 lead but Ravneet Singh converted a penalty corner in the ninth minute to equalise.

Zameer converted another penalty corner in the 18th minute to ensure a 2-1 lead for Madhya Pradesh.

Pardeep Singh (20th, 23rd) scored a brace in the second quarter for Punjab. However, the scores were once again equalised by Ali Ahmed, who found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Pradeep Singh was the star of the day, converting a penalty corner in the 51st minute. He completed his hat-trick and guided Punjab to the second position in Pool A standings. PTI SSC SSC AT AT